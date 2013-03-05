FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410GMT
March 5, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    India's BSE index 0.71 percent higher and the broader NSE
index 0.68 percent up, tracking strength in Asian markets, with
rate-sensitive stocks leading gains. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.87 percent, as traders are light after the heavy
selloff seen post the higher-than-expected 2012/13 gross
borrowing numbers. 
    
    RUPEE    
    The rupee stronger at 54.79/80 per dollar versus its
previous close of 54.86/87, mirroring gains in shares and Asian
FX strength. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.18
percent while the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 7.58 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent, moving
back towards the repo rate after easing to 7.00/7.10 percent on
Monday. 
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

