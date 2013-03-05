FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
March 5, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares posted their biggest daily percentage gains
this year on growing hopes the central bank will cut interest
rates later this month, which boosted rate-sensitive stocks such
as ICICI Bank and Tata Motors. The benchmark BSE index closed
higher 1.4 percent, the broader NSE index ended up 1.5
percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2
basis points (bps) lower at 7.87 percent, after trading in a
narrow 2-bps band through the day. Trading volumes continued to
be lower than the average 236.35 billion rupees. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed weaker at
54.92/93 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.86/87 on
Monday. The unit had touched an intraday high of 54.61,
primarily driven by sharp gains in stocks. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year and the five-year OIS
 rates ended flat 7.57 percent and 7.19 percent
respectively. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent, moving
back towards the repo rate after easing to 7.00/7.10 percent on
Monday. 
  ---------------------         
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

