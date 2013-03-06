FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0713 GMT
March 6, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0713 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is up 0.5 percent while the broader NSE index
is higher 0.49 percent, led by gains in Larsen & Toubro and
technology shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points (bps) at 7.85 percent on improvement in cash
conditions. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at
54.80/81 versus its previous close of 54.92/93 per dollar,
tracking a risk-on mood in the global market. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate is steady at 7.57 percent
and the five-year OIS rate is flat at 7.19
percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate is almost steady at 7.75/7.80
percent. 
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

