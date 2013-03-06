FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
March 6, 2013

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ends 0.57 percent higher while the broader NSE
index closes up 0.59 percent, as hopes about the U.S. economy
and a weakening rupee boosted software services exporters, while
Larsen & Toubro gained after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to
"buy." 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 7.86 percent on improvement in cash
conditions. Dealers are awaiting key macro data next week ahead
of the March 19 RBI review. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at
54.7150/7250 versus its previous close of 54.92/93 per dollar,
as a global risk rally boosted Asian currencies and shares, but
persistent dollar demand from oil firms prevented sharper gains.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.56 percent
and the five-year OIS rate 1 bp higher at 7.20
percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus
Tuesday close of 7.70/7.75 percent. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

