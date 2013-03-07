FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405 GMT
March 7, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.04 percent while the broader NSE index
fell by 0.05 percent, with recent outperformers like Reliance
Industries and Tata Motors falling. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at
7.85 percent on the back of a drop in global crude oil prices
and amid improving cash conditions. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.81/82 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.7150/7250 as the rally in
global risk assets halts ahead of central bank policy decisions
in Japan, Britain and the euro zone later in the day. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.57 percent and
the five-year OIS rate steady at 7.20 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent versus its
Wednesday's close of 7.85/7.90 percent. 
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

