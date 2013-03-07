SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.04 percent while the broader NSE index fell by 0.05 percent, with recent outperformers like Reliance Industries and Tata Motors falling. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.85 percent on the back of a drop in global crude oil prices and amid improving cash conditions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.81/82 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.7150/7250 as the rally in global risk assets halts ahead of central bank policy decisions in Japan, Britain and the euro zone later in the day. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.57 percent and the five-year OIS rate steady at 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent versus its Wednesday's close of 7.85/7.90 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)