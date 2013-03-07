FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0707 GMT
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0707 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index and the broader NSE index flat, with recent
outperformers like Reliance Industries and Tata Motors down,
while tech shares gain. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 7.85 percent, helped by some easing in
global crude prices. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.67/68 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.7150/7250. Rate decisions
by central banks in Japan, Britain and the euro zone due later
in the day will be watched for further direction. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.57 percent and
the five-year OIS rate steady at 7.20 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its
Wednesday close of 7.85/7.90 percent. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.