SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0707 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index and the broader NSE index flat, with recent outperformers like Reliance Industries and Tata Motors down, while tech shares gain. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.85 percent, helped by some easing in global crude prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.67/68 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.7150/7250. Rate decisions by central banks in Japan, Britain and the euro zone due later in the day will be watched for further direction. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.57 percent and the five-year OIS rate steady at 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its Wednesday close of 7.85/7.90 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)