March 7, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ended 0.84 percent higher and the broader NSE
index closed 0.77 percent up. Shares rose to their highest level
in nearly 2-1/2 weeks as technology stocks such as Tata
Consultancy Services gained on expectations of
improving sector earnings this year, especially in the United
States. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
7.86 percent, with focus shifting to key inflation data next
week. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.56/57 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.7150/7250, as dollar
selling by foreign banks and a late recovery in the domestic
sharemarket boosted sentiment. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate up 2 basis points at 7.58
percent and the five-year OIS rate 1 basis point
higher at 7.21 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its
Wednesday close of 7.85/7.90 percent. 
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

