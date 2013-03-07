SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ended 0.84 percent higher and the broader NSE index closed 0.77 percent up. Shares rose to their highest level in nearly 2-1/2 weeks as technology stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services gained on expectations of improving sector earnings this year, especially in the United States. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.86 percent, with focus shifting to key inflation data next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.56/57 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.7150/7250, as dollar selling by foreign banks and a late recovery in the domestic sharemarket boosted sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate up 2 basis points at 7.58 percent and the five-year OIS rate 1 basis point higher at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its Wednesday close of 7.85/7.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)