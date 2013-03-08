FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT
March 8, 2013 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

STOCKS  
    The BSE index up 0.74 percent and the broader NSE index 0.78
percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points at 7.84 percent, with focus shifting to key
inflation data next week. Traders say some banks which need to
meet their mandatory bond holding requirement are being seen
buying bonds amid lack of fresh debt supply. 
    
    RUPEE    
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.49/50 per
dollar compared to its previous close of 54.56/57 tracking gains
in the euro after the ECB held rates steady and on hopes for
dollar inflows towards stake sale in RCF later in the day.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    The one-year rate steady at 7.58 percent while the five-year
OIS rate 1 basis point higher at 7.22 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    India's three-day cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent compared to
7.80/7.85 percent on Thursday. 
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

