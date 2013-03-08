SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.57 percent and the broader NSE index 0.63 percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.84 percent, with focus shifting to key inflation data next week. Traders say some banks, which need to meet their mandatory bond holding requirement, are seen buying bonds amid a lack of fresh debt supply. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.45/46 per dollar compared with its previous close of 54.56/57, tracking gains in the euro after the ECB held rates steady and on hopes of dollar inflows towards the stake sale in Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers later in the day. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.56 percent while the five-year OIS rate is 1 basis point higher at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate steady at 7.80/7.85 percent compared with Thursday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishk Vishnoi)