SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
March 8, 2013 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 1.39 percent and the broader NSE index 1.41
percent higher, as lenders such as HDFC Bank gained on
growing expectations the central bank will cut interest rates,
while energy stocks advanced as the government sought to spend
more on oil subsidies. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points at 7.84 percent, after a report said the fiscal
first-half government borrowing may be lower than expected, with
growing hopes of a rate cut by the central bank at its upcoming
review. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.2850/2950 per dlr vs
54.56/57 on Thursday, its highest in more than a week, after
gaining for a third consecutive session on Friday, helped by
dollar sales by custodian banks and gains in the euro.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.55 percent while
the five-year OIS rate 1 basis point higher at 7.22 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's three-day cash rate at 7.70/7.80 percent from
7.80/7.85 percent at Thursday's close. 
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

