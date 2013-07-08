FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0745 GMT
#Financials
July 8, 2013 / 7:57 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0745 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index down 0.9 percent and the broader
NSE index 1 percent lower, in line with an emerging markets
sell-off after strong US jobs data. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at
7.57 percent as the rupee slumps to record low, spurring
concerns that foreign fund outflows will continue from the debt
markets. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee falls to a record low of 61.21 to a dollar
on fears that India will be among the worst hit among emerging
markets as and when the Federal Reserve begins to taper off its
bond purchase programme. It had closed at 60.225/235 on Friday.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
     The five-year OIS rate up 8 basis points to 7.62 percent
while the one-year rate is 4 basis points higher at 7.54
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 6.70/6.75 percent versus Friday's close
at 6.60/6.70 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
