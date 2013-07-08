FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close
July 8, 2013 / 12:06 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index down 0.88 percent and the
broader NSE index 0.96 percent lower, led by lenders such as
ICICI Bank as the rupee's slump to a record low
sparked fears of continued foreign outflows and cemented
expectations the central bank would avoid cutting interest rates
in July. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at
7.57 percent as the rupee slumps to a record low, spurring
concerns that foreign fund outflows will continue from the debt
markets. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee falls to a record low of 61.21 to a dollar
exacerbating fears about the funding of the current account
deficit and sending policy makers scrambling to find quick fix
solutions beyond sporadic interventions. It closed at 60.61/62
from its Friday close of 60.225/235. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
     The five-year OIS rate up 6 basis points to 7.60 percent
while the one-year rate is 5 basis points higher at 7.55
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.60/7.70 percent versus Friday's close
at 6.60/6.70 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

