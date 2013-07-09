FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0435 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2013 / 4:47 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0435 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index up 0.71 percent and the broader
NSE index gains 0.81 percent, tracking gains in global equities
spurred by strong U.S. job data last week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 7.51
percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee opened stronger, following measures by the
central bank and the market regulator to curb speculative
trading in foreign exchange derivatives. The partially
convertible rupee opened at 59.80 per dollar and is currently
trading at 60.24/25 as importers took the gain as a buying
opportunity. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate down 6 basis points to 7.54 percent
while the one-year rate is 4 basis points lower at 7.51 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent versus Monday's close
at 7.60/7.70 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.