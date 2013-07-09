SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0730 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 0.45 percent and the broader NSE index climbs 0.58 percent, tracking gains in global equities spurred by strong U.S. job data last week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 7.51 percent on the back of regulatory measures to curb speculative trading in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 60.15/16 versus its previous close of 60.61/62 on the back of the FX measures but importers continue to buy at dips in the USD/INR pair, limiting very sharp gains in the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate down 7 basis points at 7.53 percent while the one-year rate 5 basis points lower at 7.50 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent versus Monday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)