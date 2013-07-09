FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0730 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2013 / 7:47 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0730 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index up 0.45 percent and the broader
NSE index climbs 0.58 percent, tracking gains in global equities
spurred by strong U.S. job data last week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 7.51
percent on the back of regulatory measures to curb speculative
trading in the rupee. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 60.15/16 versus its
previous close of 60.61/62 on the back of the FX measures but
importers continue to buy at dips in the USD/INR pair, limiting
very sharp gains in the rupee. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate down 7 basis points at 7.53 percent
while the one-year rate 5 basis points lower at 7.50 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent versus Monday's close
of 7.60/7.70 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.