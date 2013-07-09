SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 0.59 percent and the broader NSE index climbs 0.82 percent as a recovery in the rupee from a record low in the previous session boosted blue-chips such as HDFC Bank, highlighting how the fortunes of the currency have become a determining factor across markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 2 basis points at 7.55 percent on the rupee recovery. It had fallen 8 bps in intraday trade. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 60.14/15 versus its previous close of 60.61/62 on the back of the FX measures but lost some gains after NSE clarified that clients can carry excess open positions on FX derivatives till July 30. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.57 percent while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.10/7.15 percent versus Monday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)