#Financials
July 9, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index up 0.59 percent and the broader
NSE index climbs 0.82 percent as a recovery in the rupee
 from a record low in the previous session boosted
blue-chips such as HDFC Bank, highlighting how the fortunes of
the currency have become a determining factor across markets.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 2 basis points at
7.55 percent on the rupee recovery. It had fallen 8 bps in
intraday trade. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 60.14/15 versus its
previous close of 60.61/62 on the back of the FX measures but
lost some gains after NSE clarified that clients can carry
excess open positions on FX derivatives till July 30. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.57 percent while the
one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.54 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.10/7.15 percent versus Monday's close
of 7.60/7.70 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
