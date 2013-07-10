FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0420GMT
July 10, 2013 / 4:42 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0420GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index up 0.03 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.04 percent higher, with caution prevailing ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy minutes and its Chairman
Ben Bernanke comments. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.53
percent as the central bank takes steps to support the rupee. 
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.19/20 versus
its previous close of 60.14/15. It earlier gained to 59.95 on
RBI's move to allow dollar buying by oil firms from a single
bank. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate down 5 bps at 7.52 percent, while the
one-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.50 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent versus Tuesday's
close of 7.10/7.15 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

