SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0733 GMT
July 10, 2013 / 7:42 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0733 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.09 percent higher, with caution
prevailing ahead of April-June earnings, the U.S. Federal
Reserve's June policy minutes and Chairman Ben Bernanke
comments. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.53
percent as the central bank takes steps to support the rupee. 
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 60.12/13 versus its
previous close of 60.14/15. It earlier gained to 59.95 on RBI's
move to allow dollar buying by oil firms from a single bank.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate down 8 bps at 7.49 percent, while the
one-year rate 6 bps lower at 7.48 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent versus Tuesday's
close of 7.10/7.15 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

