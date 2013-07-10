FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close
#Financials
July 10, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index closed down 0.75 percent, while
the broader NSE index ended 0.72 percent lower as IndusInd Bank
fell after its quarterly earnings disappointed investors,
sparking caution about the upcoming reporting season. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian government bonds gained for a second session on hopes
that recent central bank measures would help support the
currency, helping arrest heavy debt sales by foreign investors.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at
7.52 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee rose aided by further steps from the central bank
to curb speculative trading in the currency, although weak
domestic shares and demand from importers kept larger gains in
check. The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.66/67 per
dollar vs Tuesday's close of 60.14/15. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate ended down 10 bps at 7.47 percent,
while the one-year rate closed 7 bps lower at 7.47 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate closed at 6.80/7.00 percent versus
Tuesday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
