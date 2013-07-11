FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0710 GMT
July 11, 2013 / 7:17 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index up 2.03 percent, while the
broader NSE index 2.07 percent higher, tracking gains in other
Asian stock markets after seemingly dovish comments from the
Federal Reserve chairman. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 7 basis points at 7.45
percent on the back of Fed chief's comments. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 59.73/75 per dollar
compared to its Wednesday's close of 59.66/67, on higher
importer demand for dollars. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate down 4 bps at 7.43 percent, while the
one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.44 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.20/25 percent compared with its
Wednesday's close of 6.80/7.00 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)

