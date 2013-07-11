FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close
#Financials
July 11, 2013 / 11:53 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index up 1.98 percent, while the
broader NSE index 2.04 percent higher, to their highest in
around 1-1/2 months as blue-chips such as HDFC Bank staged a
broad recovery from recent falls. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.47
percent on hopes that inflows will continue in debt after the
Fed hinted at continuing its stimulus. Bonds were however hurt
by comment from the central bank governor that inflation remains
high. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee slightly weaker at
59.675/685 per dollar compared to its Wednesday's close of
59.66/67, on higher importer demand for dollars. It rose to
59.32 in session on Bernanke's comments. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.45 percent, while the
one-year rate rose 2 bps at 7.49 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/30 percent compared with its
Wednesday's close of 6.80/7.00 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)

