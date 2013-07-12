FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0818 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0818 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.76 percent, while the
broader NSE index is also up 0.5 percent, having hit their
highest levels since May 31 earlier in the day. Infosys Ltd's
 shares surge after the software exporter retained its
revenue growth forecast for the full year.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield gains 1
basis point to 7.46 percent, awaiting release of June retail
inflation and May industrial output data after market hours.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.10/11 per
dollar compared with its Thursday close of 59.6750/6850, on
higher importer demand for dollars. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate up 1 bps at 7.46 percent, while the
one-year rate rising 3 bps to 7.52 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent compared with its
Thursday's close of 7.25/30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.