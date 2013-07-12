FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close
July 12, 2013 / 12:01 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index is up 1.44 percent, while the
broader NSE index is up 1.25 percent, marking their highest
close in 1-1/2 months, as Infosys surged after it defied some
analysts' expectations by retaining its revenue growth forecast,
which lifted other IT services stocks.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7
basis points at 7.54 percent, snapping three days of price
gains, as the rupee's weakness continued to weigh with caution
also prevailing ahead of the key economic data due before the
central bank's policy review at the end of the month.  
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.56/57 per
dollar compared with its Thursday close of 59.6750/6850. The
rupee rebounded in late trade on Friday boosted by dollar
selling by state-run banks likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank
of India which helped the local unit snap a nine-week losing
streak. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate up 4 bps at 7.49 percent, while the
one-year rate rising 4 bps to 7.53 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.10/7.20 percent compared with its
Thursday's close of 7.25/30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

