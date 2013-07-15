FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.38 percent, while the
broader NSE index closed up 0.36 percent, marking their highest
closing level in 1-1/2 months as optimism about upcoming
earnings results and in-line wholesale inflation data boosted
blue chips. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point
at 7.55 percent, dropping sharply from the day's high of 7.61
percent after June wholesale price inflation data came in line
with expectations. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.89/90 per
dollar compared with its Friday close of 59.56/57, as recent
economic data worsened concerns about an economy reeling under a
record current account deficit, clouding the outlook for the
currency that hit a record low this month. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate closed up 10 bps at 7.59 percent,
while the one-year rate rose 7 bps to 7.60 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate closed at 7.15/7.25 percent compared with
Friday close of 7.10/20 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.