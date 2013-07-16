FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2013 / 4:37 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0420 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index slips 1.25 percent, while the
broader NSE index is down 1.41 percent as financial companies
such as IDFC Ltd fall after the announcement of
central bank's measures late on Monday to curb the rupee's
decline. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's most traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield at 8.07
percent versus Monday's close of 7.67 percent. The yield rose as
much as 59 basis points to 8.26 percent earlier in the session.
Bonds slumped and interest rate swaps surged, while the rupee
posted modest gains after the central bank took steps to rein in
rupee liquidity, in a move that will raise interest rates in the
economy. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee gains to 59.41/43 per dollar
versus Monday's close of 59.89/90. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate up 66 bps at 8.25 percent, while the
one-year rate rose 1 percentage point to 8.60 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 9.00/9.25 percent compared with
Monday's close of 7.15/7.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

