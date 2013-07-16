FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close
#Financials
July 16, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.91 percent, while the
broader NSE index ended down 1.25 percent, snapping a three-day
winning streak, as lenders such as Yes Bank and other financial
firms slumped after the central bank raised short-term interest
rates in a bid to curb the rupee's slide. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield surged 52 basis points
to 8.07 percent. Yields jumped the most in four-and-a-half years
 after the central bank curbed liquidity in a bid to shore up
the struggling rupee, a move that will spike interest rates
across the economy. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee gained 1 percent to 59.31/32
per dollar versus Monday's close of 59.89/90 on the RBI's
liquidity steps. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate surged 50 bps to 8.09 percent, while
the one-year rate rose 116 bps to 8.76 percent, sharply bear
flattening the OIS curve.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 6.20/6.30 percent after rising to
as much as 9.25 percent earlier in the day. It had closed at
7.15/7.25 percent on Monday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

