SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT
July 17, 2013 / 4:57 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index up 0.4 percent and the broader
NSE index up 0.32 percent, as shares in firms such as Reliance
Communications Ltd gained a day after India approved
raising the foreign investment limit in a broad swathe of
industries to attract capital inflows. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's most traded 10-year bond yield jumped 10 basis
points to 8.27 percent as dealers are disappointed with the
choice of papers at the open market operation sale. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 59.21/23 per dollar from
Tuesday's close of 59.31/32 per dollar as the government eased
rules for foreign investment, adding to measures taken by the
central bank to suck out rupee liquidity. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate at 8.08 percent compared with 8.09
percent at its last close, while the one-year rate is at 8.60
percent from 8.76 percent on Tuesday.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent from its last close
of 6.20/6.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

