FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.34 percent and the
broader NSE index rose 0.32 percent, tracking gains in Asia,
with Hindustan Unilever heading for a sixth day of
gains. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points lower
at 8.02 percent ahead of RBI's 120 billion rupees OMO sale later
in session. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee weaker at 59.69/70 per dollar versus
Wednesday's close of 59.34//35 as globar dollar gains mildly in
Asia. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 8.10 percent,
while the one-year rate dropped 2 bps to 8.70 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.55/7.65 percent compared with its
last close of 7.40/7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.