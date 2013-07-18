SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.34 percent and the broader NSE index rose 0.32 percent, tracking gains in Asia, with Hindustan Unilever heading for a sixth day of gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points lower at 8.02 percent ahead of RBI's 120 billion rupees OMO sale later in session. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 59.69/70 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 59.34//35 as globar dollar gains mildly in Asia. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 8.10 percent, while the one-year rate dropped 2 bps to 8.70 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.55/7.65 percent compared with its last close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)