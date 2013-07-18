FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
July 18, 2013 / 12:12 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.90 percent, while the
broader NSE index gained 1.08 percent, to close at their highest
in 1-1/2 months after Axis Bank surged on better-than-expected
June-quarter results, sparking a rally in other banking stocks
as well. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points
at 7.99 percent after the central bank raised only a fifth of
what it had set out to via its open market sale of bonds. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee ended weaker at 59.67/68 per dollar versus
Wednesday's close of 59.34/35 on dollar demand from companies
and importers and is now close to wiping out the gains it
notched up since the central bank's unexpected measures to shore
up the currency. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate ended down 12 bps at 8.00
percent, while the one-year rate dropped 13 bps to 8.59 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 6.25/6.30 percent compared with
its last close of 7.40/7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
