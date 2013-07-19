FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0648 GMT
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0648 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.32 percent, while the
broader NSE index gained 0.09 percent, after shares in Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd jumped, cheering April-June
earnings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.01
percent ahead of a bond auction that will be a key signal to
whether the central bank's steps aimed at keeping rupee
liquidity tight are working. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 59.80/81 per dollar from Thursday's
close of 59.67/68 on fears that the RBI's steps to stabilize the
rupee by reducing cash may fail. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate higher 5 bps at 8.05
percent, while the one-year rate rose 5 bps to 8.64 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent from Thursday's close
of 6.25/6.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.