SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0940 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.13 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 0.08 percent, after shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd jumped, cheering April-June earnings, while bank shares continued to see selling pressure. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 7.93 percent after comments from a finance ministry source on Friday's debt sale. The Indian government can defer its borrowing by at least one week if the market bids for sharply high yields at Friday's bond auction, a finance ministry official with direct. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 59.75/76 per dollar from Thursday's close of 59.67/68 on fears that the RBI's steps to stabilize the rupee by reducing cash may fail. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate lower 1 bp at 7.99 percent, while the one-year rate unchabged at 8.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.20/7.30 percent from Thursday's close of 6.25/6.30 percent.