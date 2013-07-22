FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0845 GMT
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0845 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index up 0.3 percent, while the
broader NSE index 0.34 percent higher, as foreign investors turn
buyers in the cash market after four sessions. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher at
7.97 percent as dealers offload Friday auction stock and on
fears of more liquidity tightening steps from the central bank.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 59.45/46 per dollar versus 59.35/36
Friday close on dollar demand from importers, particularly oil
refiners. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 8.01 percent,
while the one-year rate up 2 bps at 8.63 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent versus Friday's close
of 6.25/6.35 percent at the beginning of the reserve reporting
week. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.