SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
July 22, 2013 / 11:58 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.05 percent, while the
broader NSE index ends 0.04 percent higher, led by gains in
stocks such as HDFC on value-buying, but Larsen & Toubro Ltd
 slumped after posting disappointing earnings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 15 basis points at
8.09 percent after senior government sources, who met central
bank officials, told Reuters a hike in the policy rate would not
be ruled out if the rupee were to slide further. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee closes weaker at 59.72/73 per dollar versus
59.35/36 Friday close after government sources told Reuters that
India is not considering issuing a sovereign bond to offshore
investors right now, dampening hopes for large dollar fund
inflows which could have changed the rupee's fortune. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 8 bps at 8.10 percent,
while the one-year rate up 15 bps at 8.76 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.10/7.15 percent versus Friday's close
of 6.25/6.35 percent at the beginning of the reserve reporting
week. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

