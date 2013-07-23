SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.75 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.72 percent higher, after the Reserve Bank of India moved to tighten gold imports again on Monday, with an eye on reducing a record current account deficit. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.11 percent in low volumes in the absence of follow-on buying from banks after the initial fall in yields on the back of the gold import measures announced by the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 59.61/62 per dollar compared with Monday's close of 59.72/73 after the central bank tightens gold import rules further and the government says it is not ruling out the sale of an offshore sovereign bond. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 8.09 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.77 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with its Monday close of 7.10/7.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)