SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT
#Financials
July 23, 2013 / 4:17 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.75 percent, while the
broader NSE index 0.72 percent higher, after the Reserve Bank of
India moved to tighten gold imports again on Monday, with an eye
on reducing a record current account deficit. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.11
percent in low volumes in the absence of follow-on buying from
banks after the initial fall in yields on the back of the gold
import measures announced by the central bank. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee stronger at 59.61/62 per dollar compared with
Monday's close of 59.72/73 after the central bank tightens gold
import rules further and the government says it is not ruling
out the sale of an offshore sovereign bond. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 8.09 percent,
while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.77 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with its
Monday close of 7.10/7.15 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
