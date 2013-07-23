SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark index rises nearly 1 percent to mark its highest close in 2-1/2 years as consumer goods shares rally. The benchmark BSE index closes up 0.71 percent and the broader NSE index rises 0.76 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds fall with yields surging to their highest in a week on fears the central bank may further tighten liquidity to prop up the rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield IN071623G=CC up 8 basis points on the day to 8.17 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee closes slightly weaker as easing concerns about the current account deficit after the country imposed additional curbs on gold imports were offset by good corporate dollar demand. The partially convertible rupee at 59.76/77 per dollar compared with 59.72/73 on Monday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 8 bps at 8.18 percent and the one-year rate rose 13 bps to 8.89 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 6.50/6.55 percent compared with its Monday close of 7.10/7.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)