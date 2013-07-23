FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2013 / 12:11 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark index rises nearly 1 percent to mark its
highest close in 2-1/2 years as consumer goods shares rally. The
benchmark BSE index closes up 0.71 percent and the broader NSE
index rises 0.76 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian government bonds fall with yields surging to their
highest in a week on fears the central bank may further tighten
liquidity to prop up the rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield
IN071623G=CC up 8 basis points on the day to 8.17 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee closes slightly weaker as easing concerns
about the current account deficit after the country imposed
additional curbs on gold imports were offset by good corporate
dollar demand. The partially convertible rupee at
59.76/77 per dollar compared with 59.72/73 on Monday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 8 bps at 8.18 percent
and the one-year rate rose 13 bps to 8.89 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 6.50/6.55 percent compared with its
Monday close of 7.10/7.15 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

