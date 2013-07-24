FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT
July 24, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is down 0.42 percent and the broader
NSE index is 0.71 percent lower as Indian banks fall after the
central bank announced fresh measures to drain cash, making
access to short-term funds harder. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 32 basis points to
8.49 percent after the central bank's move to tighten rupee
liquidity further in an attempt to shore up the weak local
currency, which only edged up modestly despite the measures.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 59.47/50 per
dollar from Tuesday's close of 59.76/77 per dollar after RBI
measures. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rises 22 basis points to 8.40
percent and the one-year rate rose 43 bps to 9.32 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 9.50/9.55 percent from 6.50/6.55
percent at its last close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

