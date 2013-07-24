FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0738 GMT
July 24, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0738 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is down 1.08 percent and the broader
NSE index is 1.45 percent lower as banks fall after the Indian
central bank announced new measures to drain cash, making access
to short-term funds harder. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 15 basis points (bps)
to 8.32 percent after the central bank took steps to tighten
rupee liquidity further in an attempt to shore up the weak
currency. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 59.24/26 per
dollar from Tuesday's close of 59.76/77 per dollar after RBI's
measures. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rises 17 basis points to 8.35
percent and the one-year rate up 39 bps to 9.28 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.50/8.60 percent, up from 6.50/6.55
percent at its last close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

