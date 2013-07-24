SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0738 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 1.08 percent and the broader NSE index is 1.45 percent lower as banks fall after the Indian central bank announced new measures to drain cash, making access to short-term funds harder. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 15 basis points (bps) to 8.32 percent after the central bank took steps to tighten rupee liquidity further in an attempt to shore up the weak currency. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 59.24/26 per dollar from Tuesday's close of 59.76/77 per dollar after RBI's measures. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rises 17 basis points to 8.35 percent and the one-year rate up 39 bps to 9.28 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.50/8.60 percent, up from 6.50/6.55 percent at its last close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)