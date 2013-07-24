FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
July 24, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's shares fell on Wednesday as lenders slumped after
the central bank further tightened cash conditions to shore up
the rupee. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.04 percent, while the 
broader NSE index closed down 1.44 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian government bond yields rose to their highest in a
year and near-end swap rates surged to their highest levels
since the 2008 financial crisis after the central bank further
squeezed cash conditions as part of its defence of the
beleaguered rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield
 closed 25 basis points higher at 8.42
percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    Indian rupee posted its biggest single-day gain in nearly a
month as the central bank's renewed efforts to shore up the
currency by tightening cash conditions began to yield results.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.13/14 per
dollar compared with 59.76/77 on Tuesday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate closed up 25 bps at 8.43
percent. The one-year rate rose 58 bps to 9.47 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent, up from 6.50/6.55
percent at its last close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

