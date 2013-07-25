SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.05 percent and the broader NSE index also down 0.14 percent, tracking weaker Asian shares and as traders await more clarity on the central bank's monetary stance. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.43 percent ahead of the sale of 60 billion rupees of cash management bills. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.35/36 per dollar compared with its close of 59.13/14, tracking weakness in most Asian shares and currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 6 bps at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate rises 8 bps to 9.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent compared with its close of 7.00/7.10 percent on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)