SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT
July 25, 2013 / 4:12 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index down 0.05 percent and the broader
NSE index also down 0.14 percent, tracking weaker Asian shares
and as traders await more clarity on the central bank's monetary
stance. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.43
percent ahead of the sale of 60 billion rupees of cash
management bills. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.35/36 per
dollar compared with its close of 59.13/14, tracking weakness in
most Asian shares and currencies. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 6 bps at 8.49 percent,
while the one-year rate rises 8 bps to 9.55 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent compared with its
close of 7.00/7.10 percent on Wednesday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

