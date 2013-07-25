SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index ended 1.42 percent down and the broader NSE index was also 1.39 percent lower, their lowest close in nearly two weeks as ITC Ltd slumped after missing its quarterly sales forecast, and Hindustan Unilever also fell a day ahead of its earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 23 basis points lower at 8.19 percent, snapping three sessions of rise, on the rupee's gains and expectations that the central bank will not take further tightening steps at its policy meeting on July 30. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee gains to 59.11/12 per dollar compared with its close of 59.13/14, strengthening to a five-week high in intraday trade as the central bank's measures to drain liquidity start to show their impact, although dollar demand from importers in late trade meant the unit closed just marginally stronger. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate 15 bps lower at 8.28 percent, while the one-year rate down 16 bps at 9.31 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closes at 6.25/6.30 percent compared with its close of 7.00/7.10 percent on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)