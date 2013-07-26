FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call 0712 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2013 / 7:22 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call 0712 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index down 0.15 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.24 percent as rate-sensitive stocks fall ahead
of the central bank's policy review on July 30. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield 4 basis points (bps) lower
at 8.15 percent tracking the rupee but further gains would be
limited ahead of the results of 150 billion rupees of bonds sold
earlier in the day. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 58.90/91 per
dollar compared with its close of 59.11/12 on the chief economic
adviser's comments, while gains in the euro and other Asian
currencies also aid. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate unchanged at 8.28 percent,
while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 9.30 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.00/10.25 percent against Thursday's
close of 6.25/6.30 percent as demand higher on the last day of
the reporting fortnight. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.