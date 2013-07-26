FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index down 0.29 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.36 percent, marking their first weekly fall in
five as Hindustan Unilever slumped after its June-quarter sales
missed forecast, while banks such as HDFC Bank fell on caution
ahead of the central bank's policy review next week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points (bps) lower
at 8.16 percent as the central bank's steps to further tighten
cash to curb rupee speculation showed high short-term rates were
here to stay. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.04/05 per
dollar compared with its close of 59.11/12 as the central bank's
measures to drain liquidity shore up the currency, but gave up
most gains as sustained dollar demand from importers to meet
month-end import commitments weighed. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate unchanged at 8.28 percent,
while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 9.30 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 9.75/10.00 percent against Thursday's
close of 6.25/6.30 percent on higher demand on the last day of
the reporting fortnight. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.