FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2013 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index down 0.33 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.43 percent, with Hindustan Unilever falling
after rating downgrades.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield 4 basis points (bps) higher
at 8.20 percent as the absence of lenders in overnight call
market lead traders to sell debt. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.20/22 per
dollar against 59.04/05 last close on month-end dollar demand
from importers. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate 4 bps higher at 8.32
percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps up at 9.32 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.00/10.25 percent against Friday's
close of 9.75/10.00 percent as the higher daily cash reserve
ratio maintenance as mandated by the central bank kicks in.
 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.