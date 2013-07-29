SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.33 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.43 percent, with Hindustan Unilever falling after rating downgrades. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 4 basis points (bps) higher at 8.20 percent as the absence of lenders in overnight call market lead traders to sell debt. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.20/22 per dollar against 59.04/05 last close on month-end dollar demand from importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate 4 bps higher at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps up at 9.32 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.00/10.25 percent against Friday's close of 9.75/10.00 percent as the higher daily cash reserve ratio maintenance as mandated by the central bank kicks in. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)