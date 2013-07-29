SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0703 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.29 percent, with Hindustan Unilever falling after rating downgrades. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis points to 8.13 percent as cash rates retreat from the day's highs. Earlier in the session, bond yields had risen as much as 5 bps on expectations cash rates could rise above the central bank's emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.30/32 per dollar against 59.04/05 last close on month-end dollar demand from importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate 6 bps lower at 8.22 percent, while the one-year rate 14 bps down at 9.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.15/10.25 percent against Friday's close of 9.75/10.00 percent as the higher daily cash reserve ratio maintenance as mandated by the central bank kicks in. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)