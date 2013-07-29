FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0703 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0703 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index down 0.17 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.29 percent, with Hindustan Unilever falling
after rating downgrades.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis points to
8.13 percent as cash rates retreat from the day's highs. Earlier
in the session, bond yields had risen as much as 5 bps on
expectations cash rates could rise above the central bank's
emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.30/32 per
dollar against 59.04/05 last close on month-end dollar demand
from importers. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate 6 bps lower at 8.22
percent, while the one-year rate 14 bps down at 9.16 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.15/10.25 percent against Friday's
close of 9.75/10.00 percent as the higher daily cash reserve
ratio maintenance as mandated by the central bank kicks in.
 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.