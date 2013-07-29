SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.78 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.93 percent, for a fourth consecutive session on Monday to their lowest in more than two weeks as Hindustan Unilever dropped after brokerage downgrades, while interest rate-sensitive stocks fell ahead of the central bank's policy review. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis points to 8.13 percent for a third straight session on Monday as cash conditions did not tighten as much as feared following the recent measures by the central bank to defend the weak rupee by draining cash. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.4150/4250 per dollar against 59.04/05 last close on the back of dollar demand from oil importers and caution ahead of a central bank policy review that may yield cues about its stance after recent measures to defend the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate 2 bps higher at 8.30 percent, while the one-year rate 5 bps down at 9.25 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.00/10.15 percent against Friday's close of 9.75/10.00 percent as the higher daily cash reserve ratio maintenance as mandated by the central bank kicks in. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)