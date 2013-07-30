FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT
July 30, 2013 / 4:27 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index down 0.11 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.08 percent lower, ahead of the central bank's rate
decision. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 5 basis points to
8.18 percent after RBI says rupee stability is its main
macroeconomic objective in its macroreview. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.62/63 per
dollar against 59.415/425 at last close on the back of weaker
Asian currencies and awaiting the central bank's rate decision.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year OIS rate is 4 bps higher at 8.34
percent, while the one-year rate 7 bps is up at 9.32 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 10.10/10.20 percent against Monday's
close of 10.00/10.15 percent, closely tracking the central
bank's emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

