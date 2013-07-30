SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index 0.08 percent lower, ahead of the central bank's rate decision. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 5 basis points to 8.18 percent after RBI says rupee stability is its main macroeconomic objective in its macroreview. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.62/63 per dollar against 59.415/425 at last close on the back of weaker Asian currencies and awaiting the central bank's rate decision. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate is 4 bps higher at 8.34 percent, while the one-year rate 7 bps is up at 9.32 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.10/10.20 percent against Monday's close of 10.00/10.15 percent, closely tracking the central bank's emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)