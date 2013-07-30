SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0746 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.61 percent and the broader NSE index 0.68 percent lower, after the central bank left interest rates unchanged at its policy review. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield drop 9 basis points to 8.04 percent after the central bank left both interest rates and the cash reserve ratio on hold at its policy review. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee close to erasing all gains since the central bank started tightening cash on July 15. The rupees is at 59.81/83 vesrus Monday's close of 59.415/425 per dollar. Dealers say the absence of stronger measures such as a repo rate hike at the RBI's policy review leading to rupee weakness amid doubts about how long the RBI can sustain its steps. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate is 4 bps lower at 8.26 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp down at 9.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent against Monday's close of 10.00/10.15 percent, closely tracking the central bank's emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)