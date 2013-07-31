FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0439 GMT
July 31, 2013 / 4:54 AM

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0439 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index is down 1.00 percent while the
broader NSE index is 1.18 percent lower as a near record low
rupee drags the banks on worries of more measures from the
central bank. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year government bond yield is up 5 basis
points (bps) at 8.30 percent as the rupee tumbled to a near
record low, raising concerns the central bank could announce
additional measures to support the currency. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is at 61.06/07 to the dollar
from Tuesday's close of 60.47/48, on doubts about whether the
central bank can defend the currency with its existing
cash-draining measures unless policy makers take additional
steps.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The longer-end five-year swap rate up 9 bps at 8.48 percent
and the one-year rate 11 bps higher at 9.58 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate at 10.00/10.05 percent from its
last close of 9.00/9.10 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

