SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0439 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index is down 1.00 percent while the broader NSE index is 1.18 percent lower as a near record low rupee drags the banks on worries of more measures from the central bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield is up 5 basis points (bps) at 8.30 percent as the rupee tumbled to a near record low, raising concerns the central bank could announce additional measures to support the currency. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is at 61.06/07 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of 60.47/48, on doubts about whether the central bank can defend the currency with its existing cash-draining measures unless policy makers take additional steps. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The longer-end five-year swap rate up 9 bps at 8.48 percent and the one-year rate 11 bps higher at 9.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 10.00/10.05 percent from its last close of 9.00/9.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)