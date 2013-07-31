FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
July 31, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
     India's NSE index edges down on Wednesday to its lowest
close in a month as lenders extend recent declines on
uncertainty about how long the central bank will maintain its
measures to defend the rupee by raising short-term interest
rates. The benchmark BSE index closes down 0.01 percent, while
the broader NSE index falls 0.23 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian bonds gain after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
vowed to take measures to bring inflows and plug the current
account deficit, while also assuring to stick to the country's
fiscal deficit target for the year. The benchmark 10-year bond
yield closes down 8 basis points at 8.17 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee gains, recovering after coming close to
hitting a record low, as policymakers pledged renewed efforts to
defend the currency, while traders also cited central bank
intervention. The partially convertible rupee closes at 60.40/41
per dollar compared with 60.47/48 on Tuesday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closes up 2
basis points at 8.41 percent while the 1-year rate ends up 2 bps
at 9.49 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate closes at 9.75/9.85 percent from
its last close of 9.00/9.10 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.