SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
August 1, 2013 / 4:47 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index gains 1 percent, while the broader
NSE index 0.98 percent higher. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.11
percent on gains in US Treasuries after the Federal Reserve
desisted from giving a timeline on its monetary stimulus
tapering. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee off lows at 60.53/54 after dealers
suspected the central bank to be intervening in the early
session to support the currency. The rupee fell to 60.8325 in
the session tracking the dollar's strength in Asia. It had
closed at 60.40/41 on Wednesday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 4
bps at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate 7 bps lower at 9.42
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate at 10/10.05 percent compared with
its last close of 9.75/9.85 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

