SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index gains 1 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.98 percent higher. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.11 percent on gains in US Treasuries after the Federal Reserve desisted from giving a timeline on its monetary stimulus tapering. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee off lows at 60.53/54 after dealers suspected the central bank to be intervening in the early session to support the currency. The rupee fell to 60.8325 in the session tracking the dollar's strength in Asia. It had closed at 60.40/41 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 4 bps at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate 7 bps lower at 9.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 10/10.05 percent compared with its last close of 9.75/9.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)