SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.15 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.25 percent lower as infrastructure stocks such as Bharat Heavy Electrical slumped after data showed manufacturing activity shrank by the most in more than four years. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 10 basis points at 8.07 percent, tracking a drop in U.S. Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve gave no hint of rolling back its asset purchase programme anytime soon. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended at 60.43/44 per dollar from 60.40/41 on Wednesday but staged a strong rebound from lows as the Reserve Bank of India continued to bolster its currency defence by tightening rules for curbing speculation by foreign investors, and on rumoured central bank intervention. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 4 bps at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate 13 bps lower at 9.36 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent compared with its last close of 9.75/9.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)