August 1, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 0.15 percent, while the broader
NSE index 0.25 percent lower as infrastructure stocks such as
Bharat Heavy Electrical slumped after data showed manufacturing
activity shrank by the most in more than four years. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 10 basis points at
8.07 percent, tracking a drop in U.S. Treasury yields after the
Federal Reserve gave no hint of rolling back its asset purchase
programme anytime soon. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee ended at 60.43/44 per dollar from 60.40/41
on Wednesday but staged a strong rebound from lows as the
Reserve Bank of India continued to bolster its currency defence
by tightening rules for curbing speculation by foreign
investors, and on rumoured central bank intervention. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 4
bps at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate 13 bps lower at
9.36 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent compared with
its last close of 9.75/9.85 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

